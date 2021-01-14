PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is facing dismissal after he was arrested for vandalism. Prosecutors have charged Officer Ryan Perez with criminal mischief and other crimes.
The five-year veteran of the force was most recently assigned to the 25th District.
Police say the vandalism incident happened in December 2019.
Perez is suspended with the intent to dismiss in 30 days.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
House Impeaches President Donald Trump For Second Time Following US Capitol Riot
New Jersey Authorities Preparing For Armed Protest At Trenton Capitol Building
More Questions Than Answers After FBI Agents Raid Home In West Goshen, Chester County