BREAKING:US Attorney William McSwain Announces Resignation As President-Elect Joe Biden Prepares To Take Office
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have apprehended a man who barricaded himself inside a Cobbs Creek home as officers were serving a warrant Thursday morning. Officers arrived to a home on the 5600 block of Rodman Street at 7:55 a.m. to serve a warrant.

A man reportedly answered the door, but refused to exited the home.

Police apprehended the man shortly before 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

Republicans In Pennsylvania Changing Party Registration Following Deadly Insurrection At US Capitol

Retired FBI Agent Gives Insight On Increased Security Measures Leading Up To Biden’s Inauguration

Delaware County Prosecutors Going After Business Accused Of Cheating Employees Out Of Protections, Benefits