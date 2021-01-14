PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have apprehended a man who barricaded himself inside a Cobbs Creek home as officers were serving a warrant Thursday morning. Officers arrived to a home on the 5600 block of Rodman Street at 7:55 a.m. to serve a warrant.
A man reportedly answered the door, but refused to exited the home.
Police apprehended the man shortly before 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported during this incident.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Republicans In Pennsylvania Changing Party Registration Following Deadly Insurrection At US Capitol
Retired FBI Agent Gives Insight On Increased Security Measures Leading Up To Biden’s Inauguration
Delaware County Prosecutors Going After Business Accused Of Cheating Employees Out Of Protections, Benefits