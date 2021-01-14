Pedestrian Struck in Burlington County

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Burlington County, late Wednesday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 73 at Fellowship Road in Maple Shade.
Authorities temporarily closed all lanes to investigate.
No word on the victim’s condition or on what caused the crash.
