PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report from the CDC shows that COVID-19 cases among young children remain low, even after schools reopened for in-person learning. The study looked at nearly three million confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Researchers say that the data does not support that in-person learning leads to more coronavirus infections among school-aged children.
To prevent coronavirus transmission in schools, the report says transmission in the community must be controlled.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘No White Guilt’ Signs Causing Big Uproar In Montgomery County Community
Retired Chester Firefighter Robert Sanford Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Fire Extinguisher At Police During Capitol Riot, CBS News Reports
US Attorney William McSwain Announces Resignation As President-Elect Joe Biden Prepares To Take Office