By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:CDC, coronavirus, education, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report from the CDC shows that COVID-19 cases among young children remain low, even after schools reopened for in-person learning. The study looked at nearly three million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Researchers say that the data does not support that in-person learning leads to more coronavirus infections among school-aged children.

To prevent coronavirus transmission in schools, the report says transmission in the community must be controlled.

