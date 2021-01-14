PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical.
The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.
The 28-year-old Bradley joins a bullpen that was one of the worst in Major League Baseball. Philadelphia’s relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight separate times. The Phillies ended up one win shy of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.
Bradley is 23-25 with a 3.91 ERA and 28 saves in six seasons. He has 425 strikeouts in 412 innings.
(©Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Retired Chester Firefighter Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Fire Extinguisher At Police During Capitol Riot
Delaware Man Photographed Carrying Confederate Flag Inside US Capitol During Riots Arrested
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?