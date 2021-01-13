PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Franklin Institute is preparing to spark our creativity and imagination next month with the world premiere of Crayola Ideaworks: The Creativity Exhibition.

But before that happens, they are attempting to break a world-record for drawing.

Philadelphia Art Teacher Dyymond Whipper-Young and President and CEO of the Franklin Institute Larry Dubinski joined Eyewitness This Morning Wednesday to talk more about the record attempt.

The exhibit is going to be approximately 6,500-square-feet and the current drawing record stands at 6,100-square-feet.

“You know, a great way to kick off what’s going to be a great exhibition here in Philadelphia,” Dubinski said. “But, also, highlight one of Philadelphia’s own great art can do helping creativity here in Philadelphia.”

Independence Charter School teacher Dyymond Whipper-Young, a Temple alum, has been working on the project since Monday.

“Honestly, the most exciting was everything,” Whipper-Young said.

She says right now they are 15-16% complete.

“A lot of the artwork represents what’s going to be in the exhibition, but a lot of fun, just creativity for everyone,” Whipper-Young.

