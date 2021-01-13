WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol may change President-elect Joe Biden’s travel plans for inauguration day. Sources say Biden will not take an Amtrak train from Wilmington to Washington, D.C. for his swearing in ceremony.
Biden originally planned to ride the rails as a nod to the thousands of train commutes he made during his time as a U.S. senator.
Security around Washington has been stepped up in the aftermath of the Capitol attack.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
House Impeaches President Donald Trump For Second Time Following US Capitol Riot
New Jersey Authorities Preparing For Armed Protest At Trenton Capitol Building
More Questions Than Answers After FBI Agents Raid Home In West Goshen, Chester County