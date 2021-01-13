WATCH LIVEHouse Poised To Vote On Pres. Trump Impeachment Today
By CBS3 Staff
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — At least one person is believed to be armed and barricaded after police served a search warrant in Plymouth Township. Officers served a warrant just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Johnson Road.

Several suspects were successfully detained but police say at least one individual is still inside the building. That person is believed to be armed and not cooperating with police.

Johnson Road near Germantown Pike is closed off in Plymouth Township.

