PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — At least one person is believed to be armed and barricaded after police served a search warrant in Plymouth Township. Officers served a warrant just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Johnson Road.
Several suspects were successfully detained but police say at least one individual is still inside the building. That person is believed to be armed and not cooperating with police.
Johnson Road by Germantown Pike is closed off in Plymouth Township.
Police say officers served a search warrant just after 9 this morning. Several people were handcuffed. But at least person is still inside, not cooperating with police and believed to be armed @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/che6RwfSMZ
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 13, 2021
Johnson Road near Germantown Pike is closed off in Plymouth Township.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
