PARKESBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Parkesburg Borough are investigating a mysterious “odor” in the area. Police say the smell was detected along West 1st Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Police say they received one call about the odor and several residents posted about it on social media.
A source of the smell has not been located.
Police say PECO will remain in the area in an attempt to identify a cause.
