By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is facing dismissal after he was arrested for vandalism. Prosecutors have charged Officer Ryan Perez with criminal mischief and other crimes.

The five-year veteran of the force was most recently assigned to the 25th District.

Police say the vandalism incident happened in December 2019.

Perez is suspended with the intent to dismiss in 30 days.

