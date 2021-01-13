TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is expanding its eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday New Jerseyans who are ages 65 and older and those between ages 16 and 64 with severe medical conditions are now eligible for the vaccine beginning Thursday.

Murphy previously announced first responders in Phase 1B are eligible, however, some remaining frontline workers in Phase 1B are not yet eligible.

BREAKING: Beginning TOMORROW, the following New Jersey residents are eligible for the #COVID19 vaccination:

☑️Ages 65 years and older

☑️Between the ages of 16-64 with medical conditions, as defined by @CDCgov, that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus pic.twitter.com/OwUfy8agpi — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 13, 2021

Residents who preregistered for the vaccine on the state’s vaccine website and are now eligible should be receiving an email that they can make an appointment soon.

This decision comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC guidelines now say anyone 65 and older should be eligible to be vaccinated.

Experts say only a third of more than 25 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to patients. The CDC changed its guidance to recommend giving out every dose available instead of holding some back.

New Jersey health officials reported 6,922 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The statewide total COVID-19 cases now stands at 543,974.

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 NUMBERS:

➡️6,922 new positive PCR tests

➡️543,974 total PCR tests

➡️1,265 new positive antigen tests

➡️58,656 total antigen tests pic.twitter.com/ZL0WIb6ymB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 13, 2021

The state has crossed a threshold of 20,000 New Jerseyans who lost their lives to coronavirus-related complications. Murphy says this is 25 times the number of residents lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“For the overwhelming number of you who understand the battle we are waging, who understand the role we all play, who are taking personal responsibility to new levels — don’t give up,” Murphy said. “Better days are ahead. We just need to keep strong.”

Murphy also made it clear he believes President Donald Trump needs to be impeached.

“President Trump must be impeached and removed from office,” Murphy said. “This is about setting a higher bar for the presidency, and standing up for the Constitution is larger than they are.”

President Trump must be impeached and removed from office. This is about setting a higher bar for the presidency, and standing up for the Constitution and the rule of law. Our future leaders must know that our Constitution is larger than they are. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 13, 2021

The House is beginning debate Wednesday on an impeachment resolution that would make Donald Trump the first president in United States history to be impeached for a second time with a swift and bipartisan vote to condemn his role in inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

