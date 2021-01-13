TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in New Jersey are preparing for an armed protest at the Capitol building in Trenton on Sunday. Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora says a flyer is circulating online calling for armed protests at all state capitals on Jan. 17.

This comes after President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the electoral college votes.

“Our community – one of the most diverse in the country – saw the senseless violence, death and destruction in Washington D.C. We saw signs and apparel with hateful language. We saw a confederate flag waving around in the hallowed halls where our very laws are made,” the mayor said in a statement. “But I’m hopeful we won’t have a similar outcome in Trenton.”

The Trenton Police Department is working with New Jersey State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure safety.

“I know a lot of people are concerned. What we saw last week in our nation’s capital was nothing short of tragic. Self-proclaimed ‘patriots’ attacking the very same institutions that have distinguished us from despotic regimes for more than 240 years. It’s unthinkable. It’s un-American,” said Reed.

A statement from NJOHSP Director @Jared_Maples regarding calls for an armed march on January 17 at specific state capitols, including Trenton: pic.twitter.com/Obxxo3qpoK — NJ Homeland Security (@NJOHSP) January 13, 2021

Jared Maples, director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland and Security Preparedness, says his office is “taking proactive steps to halt possible attempts at violence.”

“NJOHSP remains firm in its commitment to protect New Jersey from all threats, including those stemming from violent protests at the US Capitol Building last week. We are in constant contact with our federal, State, and local law enforcement partners to monitor the evolving situation surrounding these events and prevent violence of any kind. We are taking proactive steps to halt possible attempts at violence,” Maples said in a statement.

Five people were killed, including a Capitol Hill police officer, during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

