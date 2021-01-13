PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two giant jackpots, worth more than a billion dollars combined, are up for grabs in our area. The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions grew to $750 million overnight after no one won the top prize Tuesday night.
Someone in New Jersey did win a million dollars by matching all the numbers, except the “Mega Ball.”
You can try your luck again Wednesday night with Powerball.
That estimated jackpot is $550 million.
