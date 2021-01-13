PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says an initial investigation has revealed no criminal behavior after seven SEPTA police officers attended a rally by President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week. The agency was investigating to determine the full extent of the seven officers’ participation, including if they actually entered the U.S. Capitol or simply participated in the rally.
A SEPTA spokesperson says the seven officers went to Washington, D.C. together on a privately-sponsored bus trip on Jan. 6.
That spokesperson says when the rally turned violent and Trump supporters began to attack the Capitol, the seven officers returned to their bus and left the capital.
SEPTA continues to investigate the incident to determine if any employee policies were broken, including on social media.
This latest investigation comes days after Philadelphia police opened their own internal affairs case into one of their officers.
We’re told by public affairs a female detective is under investigation after she allegedly attended the Trump rally that preceded the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
A Philadelphia police spokesperson confirms the detective has been placed on restrictive duty, which includes turning in their department-issued firearm pending the outcome of the investigation.
