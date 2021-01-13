PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site will again be open later this week. The lead doctor says the convention site is set up as a permanent clinic and will be here for as long as they need.

For this weekend, however, they’re in search of volunteers.

Philadelphia’s first mass COVID vaccination site was a success last weekend and will be back at the Convention Center this Friday and Saturday.

“We are scheduling approximately anywhere between three to seven people for every five-minute interval,” said Dr. Karol Osipowicz with Philly Fighting COVID.

Dr. Osipowicz says Philly Fighting COVID has been allotted 2,600 vaccines for this weekend. While they do have some full-time employees, the site is mostly run by volunteers.

“We’re looking for nursing students, nurses, doctors, any kind of medical professional who’s willing to help us,” the doctor said.

On the other side of the equation, registration is open for health care workers that need to come in for their COVID shot. As more doses become available, there are plans to expand in Philadelphia.

“We have people who are on-site who are ready to go,” Dr. Osipowicz said. “It’s just a matter of availability.”

Regardless of what phase you fall under, the general public can register and pre-commit to getting the vaccine. It’s the most efficient way for Philly Fighting COVID to reach out to you to let you know when it’s your turn.

“Last weekend, we had over 50,000 people register for the vaccine and that makes it very easy for us to determine, here are people who are eligible and they can make an appointment,” Dr. Osipowicz said.

Just like registration for the vaccine, signing up to volunteer is also done online. To volunteer, email Victoria@phillyfightingcovid.com.

