VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Good news for Philadelphians who rely on the Free Library. Twenty branches will re-open next Tuesday, Jan. 19 for limited in-person services.

This is part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions announced by the city.

Services will include borrowing and returning books.

Visitors will also have access to computers and wi-fi.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

Republicans In Pennsylvania Changing Party Registration Following Deadly Insurrection At US Capitol

More Questions Than Answers After FBI Agents Raid Home In West Goshen, Chester County

Delaware County Prosecutors Going After Business Accused Of Cheating Employees Out Of Protections, Benefits