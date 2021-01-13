PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Good news for Philadelphians who rely on the Free Library. Twenty branches will re-open next Tuesday, Jan. 19 for limited in-person services.
This is part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions announced by the city.
Services will include borrowing and returning books.
Visitors will also have access to computers and wi-fi.
