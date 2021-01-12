WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Chester County are investigating an attempted child luring into a motor vehicle. The West Chester Police Department says two children, ages 12 and 14, were playing in Hoopes Park, located at 700 Hoopes Park Lane, when they noticed a white SUV enter the parking lot at a high rate of speed on Jan. 9 at 5:20 p.m.
The vehicle parked near the boys who were playing on the park equipment.
Police say the man who was operating the vehicle, and unknown to the children, opened the driver’s side door and asked the children to get in the car. The man never got out of the vehicle and the children did not approach the vehicle.
They fled the area, returning home and reporting the incident to their parents.
The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer with no distinguishing features. It left the area onto Ashbridge Street from the park. Police believe the Ford Explorer is model years 2011 to 2019.
No description is available on the suspect other than he reportedly had a “raspy” voice.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Chester Police Department at 610-696-2700.
