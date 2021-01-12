PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Weis Markets are recalling cartons of ice cream after reports of metal pieces being found inside. The Food and Drug Administration says Weis has issued a recall for 48-ounce containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream.
At least one customer has reported finding an “intact piece of metal equipment” in a carton of the ice cream.
It was sold in 197 Weis Markets’ stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.
The recalled containers have a UPC of 041497-01253 and a sell-by date of 10/28/21. This was produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020. The sell-by date is located on the bottom of the container.
They can be returned for a full refund.
For more information, click here.
