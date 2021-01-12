PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are testing a paper-based, rapid breath test for COVID-19. Trials began last week.
If the test, which is compatible with smart devices, works accurately it could be used to monitor the COVID-19 status of students, faculty, and staff on campus.
This comes as Pennsylvania drafts plans to include people in group 1B to get receive the COVID vaccine. Those are essential workers, including people who work in food service, public transportation and teachers.
