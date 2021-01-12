DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are dead after a car crash in Deptford Tuesday afternoon. The driver slammed into a tree outside of a home on Caulfield Avenue around 2 p.m.
No other vehicles were involved.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
