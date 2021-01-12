VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are dead after a car crash in Deptford Tuesday afternoon. The driver slammed into a tree outside of a home on Caulfield Avenue around 2 p.m.

(credit: CBS3)

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

