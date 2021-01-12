CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A federal investigation is underway in Chester County on Tuesday. Sources confirm to CBS3 that the FBI is searching a home on the 100 block of Applegate Drive in West Goshen.
“I can confirm the presence of FBI personnel in that area, carrying out court-authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI Philadelphia Media Office told CBS3.
Sources claim the investigation is being headed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office out of Washington D.C.
BREAKING: FBI, other federal investigators are searching a home on Applegate Drive in West Goshen. Neighbors tell me as many as two dozen agents were here. The nature of the investigation has not yet been disclosed, but the US Attorneys Office for DC is lead. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VkIZ6s2NI8
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 12, 2021
Neighbors described as many as two dozen agents entering a home.
It was not immediately clear if the raid comes as part of the FBI’s probe into last Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.
No further information is available at this time.
