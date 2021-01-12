PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven SEPTA police officers are the subject of an internal investigation after attending the pro-President Donald Trump rally in Washington, D.C. last week.
“They are being investigated to see if they were involved in riotous behavior or for violations of our social media policies,” said SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel.
According to the spokesperson, SEPTA received a tip that one employee was in attendance at the rally.
The investigation of that lead revealed the participation of additional officers – a total of seven.
The agency is looking to discover the full extent of their participation, including if they actually entered the U.S. Capitol.
The officers will remain on the force while the investigation continues, however SEPTA will share the results of their investigation with the FBI.
