By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson after five seasons on Monday. Now, the big question is who will replace him?

Reports are beginning to surface about who the Birds will interview to be their next head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday morning reporting the Eagles have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Schefter also says per ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, the Birds also requested permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who played college football at Temple University from 1982-1985.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano also reported that the team asked for permission to interview the Titans’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

There is also a report the Eagles are interested in interviewing the Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley. Sports Illustrated’ s Ed Kracz says Howie Roseman has already reached out to Riley about the possibility of becoming the next head coach.

As a college quarterback, Jalen Hurts left the University of Alabama to play for Lincoln Riley at the University of Oklahoma.

