PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson after five seasons on Monday. Now, the big question is who will replace him?

Reports are beginning to surface about who the Birds will interview to be their next head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday morning reporting the Eagles have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Schefter also says per ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, the Birds also requested permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who played college football at Temple University from 1982-1985.

Eagles have requested permission to interview 49ers’ DC Robert Saleh for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

ESPN’s Dan Graziano also reported that the team asked for permission to interview the Titans’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

And Sal Pal says the Eagles are requesting permission to interview Bucs' DC Todd Bowles as well, which would bring him back to the city in which he played college football at Temple from 1982-'85. https://t.co/C6MsJWJB9q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

There is also a report the Eagles are interested in interviewing the Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley. Sports Illustrated’ s Ed Kracz says Howie Roseman has already reached out to Riley about the possibility of becoming the next head coach.

As a college quarterback, Jalen Hurts left the University of Alabama to play for Lincoln Riley at the University of Oklahoma.

#Eagles have already reached out to Lincoln Riley about being their next head coach. Here's more on that, and some other candidates, as well as what Jeffrey Lurie had to say about the search:https://t.co/zGG5n6uGM4 — Ed Kracz (@kracze) January 12, 2021

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Delaware County Prosecutors Going After Business Accused Of Cheating Employees Out Of Protections, Benefits

NJ Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Tests COVID-19 Positive After Sheltering With Several Lawmakers Who Refused To Wear Masks During US Capitol Riots

‘Best Interests To Part Ways’: Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson After 5 Seasons