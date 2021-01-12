PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspect wanted in multiple robberies of the same gas station in North Philadelphia. Officials say the offender assaulted the cashier of the Philly Gas Station on the 3100 block of West Hunting Park Avenue while he was outside cleaning on Dec. 30 at 6:30 a.m.
The suspect fled the scene with approximately $400 in cash.
On Jan. 9, police believe the same suspect returned to the same Philly Gas Station and attempted another robbery but was unsuccessful. The suspect reportedly fired twice into the glass cashier’s door before fleeing the area towards Clearfield Street.
The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s, thin build, wearing a black mask over his mouth. He was wearing a blue jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray and white New Balance sneakers.
He was armed with a black semi-automatic firearm.
Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3353.
