PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A little help can go a long way, especially now as small businesses deal with the pandemic. Small businesses across the United States are benefitting from an online fundraiser that was started by Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports.

A Philadelphia bar owner recently got the surprise call that he is going to be getting a helping hand.

Kite and Key co-owner Jim Kirk joined Eyewitness News This Morning on Tuesday.

“It was amazing,” Kirk said. “You know, I don’t really get too many facetime calls. When I did, I kind of had an idea. We were watching the game and just so excited. We jumped for joy. Let’s just say I probably used too many of I guess not so correct words at the time. It was really amazing.”

Kirk says the money is going to be used to pay for rent. He hopes as many businesses as possible can receive help from the money that is being raised.

He says the hardest thing to deal with during the pandemic is constantly changing his business model.

“The toughest thing is constantly changing your business model,” Kirk said. “I mean you guys have all been regulars down at the Kite and Key for years. When you have to change your way of doing business constantly, and if you know, you’re giving a set of regulations, you feel like you to modify your restaurant to accommodate those regulations and all of the sudden they’re stripped away from you, you know? It’s kind of heartbreaking and we’re just trying to keep alive so our staff can work we have a steady following of regulars who have really helped us along the way we’re just helping we can make it through.”

Professional sports athletes, Penn Gaming and local citizens are among those who had donated to the relief fund so far.

The Barstool Fund is has raised more than $22 million and helped 112 small businesses so far. The fund is helping a wide variety of businesses including restaurants, mom and pop shops and salons.

If you are a small business owner in need of help due to the impacts of COVID-19, click here to fill out an application.

Anyone who would like to contribute to The Barstool Fund can donate on the website.

Philadelphia officials are expected to announce Tuesday if indoor dining can resume on Jan. 16. You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly.

