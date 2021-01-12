House Fire In Wilmington Under Investigation

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on Cavendish Court.
Firefighters say they arrived to heavy flames and smoke from the two-story home.
It took them about an hour to bring the blaze under control.
No one was injured.
