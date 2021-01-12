PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The lights at Franklin Square Park will continue to sparkle, even if the half-hour “Electrical Spectacle” holiday light shows have stopped running. It’s all part of “Winter in Franklin Square” programming meant to give families a COVID-safe activity through the end of February.
“Chilly Philly Mini Golf” will remain open, along with the park’s playgrounds daily through 6 in the evening.
