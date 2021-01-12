EVESHAM TWP, N.J. (CBS) — A warning for women as the search is on for a suspicious man in a black SUV who allegedly followed a female jogger in Evesham Township. It happened near Yarmouth Circle around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman told police the man stopped following her after she started recording him with her phone.
The man was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and a blue shirt.
You are asked to call police at 856-983-1116 if you have any information.
