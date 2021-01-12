Driver Injured After Crashing Through Fence At Girard College In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was injured after crashing into a fence at Girard College in North Philadelphia. The car plowed through protective polls on the sidewalk on College Avenue, then crashed through part of the fence that surrounds the campus near Ridge Avenue, around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Rescue crews loaded one man into an ambulance.
Police say he’s 29 years old and is in stable condition.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
