DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware General Assembly began its new session today. New and returning members were sworn in.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, legislators started their new session as they ended their last one — virtually.
The makeup of the General Assembly is more diverse this session.
State Sen. Sarah McBride is among the new members, and tweeted about using a childhood bible to take the oath today.
“So help me God.” pic.twitter.com/Cjy5p5moQO
— Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) January 12, 2021
McBride is the first openly transgender lawmaker in the country.
The senator represents Claymont and parts of Wilmington.
