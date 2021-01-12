VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
By CBS3 Staff
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware General Assembly began its new session today. New and returning members were sworn in.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, legislators started their new session as they ended their last one — virtually.

The makeup of the General Assembly is more diverse this session.

State Sen. Sarah McBride is among the new members, and tweeted about using a childhood bible to take the oath today.

McBride is the first openly transgender lawmaker in the country.

The senator represents Claymont and parts of Wilmington.

