PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Restaurants are eagerly waiting to hear if indoor dining will resume in Philadelphia this weekend. City officials are expected to announce their decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Last Friday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city still plans to allow “limited indoor dining” to resume on Saturday, Jan. 16.

“Assuming we don’t have a spike in COVID-19 cases between now and Jan. 15, we plan to allow limited indoor dining to resume on Jan. 16,” Kenney wrote in a tweet. “We will provide details at next Tuesday’s COVID press conference, and guidance will be added to our website at that time.”

Kenney and city officials are expected to provide more details during the city’s COVID-19 response briefing at 1 p.m. The press conference will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

The city’s guidance will also be posted on their website.

While Pennsylvania lifted COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining last Monday, Philadelphia’s restrictions remain in effect until Jan. 15.

Dr. Thomas Farley, the city’s health commissioner, said last week he couldn’t “say for sure” if the restrictions would be lifted on time because the city was still concerned about a post-holiday COVID spike.

“I am concerned that we are seeing increases related to Christmas. We’ve seen sort of an uptick in the City of Philadelphia. More rapid rises in the suburbs around us,” Farley said. “And big increases across New England, New York, across the country as a whole. So, we’re very worried [about] where this is going to go. We have to watch this over the next few days to determine if they can open on the 16th of January. We started seeing it about five, six days afterward, but then it takes a couple of days for the data to get in and it lasted a good 10 days to two weeks after.”

On Monday, the city reported 1,490 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus. The citywide case total now stands at 100,092 and the death toll is at 2,606, according to city statistics.

