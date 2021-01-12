DOVER, Del (CBS) — Gov. John Carney said he hopes Delaware will get a steadier supply of vaccine from Operation Warp Speed.
“We’re ready to move on in another week or two to the 1B essential workers, and those 65 and older. So just be a little patient, we’re getting there,” Gov. Carney said.
The governor said as additional supply comes in, the state needs to ramp up its mass vaccination program.
Delaware continues to vaccinate the 1A group, which includes first responders.
The state will hold six weekend events at DMVs this month.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Sources: FBI Searching West Goshen Home; US Attorney For DC Leading Investigation
Delaware County Prosecutors Going After Business Accused Of Cheating Employees Out Of Protections, Benefits
NJ Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Tests COVID-19 Positive After Sheltering With Several Lawmakers Who Refused To Wear Masks During US Capitol Riots