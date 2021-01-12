PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just because the COVID vaccine will be available for more people, not everyone is ready to get it. But one local doctor is sharing her experience in an effort to dispel some of the vaccine concerns, especially in minority communities.

“We have not been told how many doses we will get after January. We have no idea how many doses we’ll receive on a weekly basis,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

Time is of the essence especially when uncertainty is involved. More than 50,000 people have been vaccinated in Philadelphia.

Dr. Ala Stanford received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

“In the first five to six hours, just sore arm, a little tired. I woke up in the middle of the night with chills. Went back to sleep, woke up hot. I did not have a fever but just uncomfortable,” she said.

Dr. Stanford is a pediatric surgeon and founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. She says it took about 30 hours for all of the side effects to subside.

On Tuesday, Farley announced that the city would be transitioning into phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.

“People in essential work who have a lot of contact with the public, and people over the age of 75,” Dr. Farley said.

But again, it’s unclear how many doses of the vaccine will be distributed to the city after the end of January.

Dr. Stanford is urging folks to really weigh the pros and cons of not being vaccinated.

“Really think about this decision. If you meet the criteria, I don’t know that you want to miss this opportunity. And the question you’re asking is, is it too risky to develop it have coronavirus disease or is it more risky for me to take the vaccine?” Dr. Stanford said.

It’s a question many will be asking themselves in the days to come.

By the end of January, the consortium will be vaccinating people with the Moderna vaccine.

