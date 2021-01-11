BREAKING:Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson After 5 Seasons
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware Humane Association, Joe Biden, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden’s dog, Major, will be honored with his own “indoguration.” The Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance are teaming up to host a virtual ceremony celebrating the nation’s first shelter dog in the White House.

The “indoguration” is scheduled for Jan. 17.

A $10 donation is required for those who want to join the Zoom event. All of the proceeds will go to the Delaware Humane Association.

