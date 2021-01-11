BREAKING:Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson After 5 Seasons
By CBS3 Staff
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A 64-year-old Vineland man is dead following the crash of an Ultralight aircraft near his home. Officials say the aircraft took off from a private residence near Union Road in Vineland, New Jersey.

It went down just before 1 p.m. in a wooded area near Tuckahoe Road and Harding Highway.

Franklin Township police say pilot Gerard Asselta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation.

