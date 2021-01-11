VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:bensalem news, Local

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters had to cut the roof off of a car to remove a trapped passenger after a crash in Bensalem overnight. It happened just before 1:30 Monday at Bristol Pike and Street Road.

No word on that person’s condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

