BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters had to cut the roof off of a car to remove a trapped passenger after a crash in Bensalem overnight. It happened just before 1:30 Monday at Bristol Pike and Street Road.
No word on that person’s condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
