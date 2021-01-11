PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennridge School District says it will not take any action against School Board Vice President Joan Cullen. She was seen at last week’s Capitol Hill rally in social media images and without a face mask.
The district released a statement, reading in part, “The first amendment to the United States Constitution generally prohibits any governmental limitation on any individual’s personal right of free speech, especially of their private time. With respect to questions regarding removal of that Board member, school districts have no authority under Pennsylvania school code to remove board members based on the exercise of their first amendment rights.”
Some Twitter users took screenshots of her tweets before she made her Twitter profile private.
In case y’all missed this 🗑 since @JoanieBaloney90 deleted the tweet. She’s on the school board for the @PennridgeSD which is responsible for educating children about democracy and how our government should work. Embarrassing. #pennridgeproud pic.twitter.com/Fxk97EgjO3
— wesley curtis (@IAMWESLEYCURTIS) January 6, 2021
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
Philadelphia Police Detective Under Investigation For Allegedly Attending Trump Rally Preceding US Capitol Riot
Temple University Professors See Social Media Companies Suspending President Trump As Capitalism At Work