PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bensalem police say they seized eight kilos of meth from a suspect in a drug-smuggling car. Officials showed Eyewitness News the drugs and the car during a press conference Monday morning.
They say officers found the meth in a hidden compartment located underneath the rear passenger seats.
All of this happened during a routine traffic stop on Street Road on Saturday.
Police arrested and charged the driver, Jerimias Donis-Garcia, 54, of Maryland.
“It’s really a great case working with our federal partners, working with the DEA, utilizing K9, utilizing police mechanics, to find these drugs,” said Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran. “If we would have stopped this car, obtained a search warrant, and not been able to bring in mechanics or a dog, there are chances we would not have found it. And I don’t know how many deaths have been caused by these drugs hitting the streets.”
The meth has a street value of $1.6 million.
