AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after the Camden County’s Prosecutor’s Office says a couple was found dead inside of their home in Audubon. According to officials, the discovery was made Monday around 1 p.m.
Police say officers responded to a home on the unit block of Oakland Avenue for reports of two people that were found deceased.
A witness told officers they went to the home to conduct a welfare check after not hearing from the couple since Saturday.
Detectives say they located a woman, identified as 64-year-old Jane Venable, dead from visible injuries. They found a man, identified as 63-year-old Kevin Venable, dead from a gunshot wound.
Police are now working to figure out what led to the deaths.
Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call 856-397-6770.
