HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — In the wake of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, a Pennsylvania town decides to take a stand. Haverford’s elected officials are calling for President Trump’s removal from office.

The attack on our nation’s capital is still fresh on everyone’s mind and Monday night, the Haverford Township Board of Commissioners passed a unanimous resolution condemning the violence.

“Whereas the board condemns in the strongest way possible the irresponsible rhetoric and the inflammatory vitriol with which the President of the United States incited a group of anarchists to senseless violence,” one board member said.

They are also calling for the resignation or removal of President Trump.

“This is a small step on our part,” Board President Gerry Hart said.

Prior to the vote, Hart read into record comments by constituents, the vast majority in favor of the resolution.

“I am writing to express my support in favor of the resolution that condemns Wednesday’s terrorist attack,” he said. “It is vitally important that members of all parties support this resolution.”

Only one resident watching live objected to the board’s decision to spend time on this topic.

“I don’t condone the horrible events that took place at our nation’s capital last week,” Samantha Hand said. “That being said, I don’t understand why the Haverford Commissioners are trying to pass this resolution to have President Trump to resign, which of course begs the question, what do you gain from doing this? Is it virtue signaling?”

“The way I look at it is, I have a sworn obligation to do my job,” said Haverford Township’s 1st Ward Commissioner Steve D’Emilio.

D’Emilio, a Republican himself, says it was important to vote in favor of the resolution.

“Obviously, our vote does not affect what occurs nationally, but I believe it sends a strong message to the community that this Board of Commissioner when we look at issues, we have to act,” he said. “I think it sends a strong message we want unity and we want peace and we think this is the best way to have that accomplished.”

