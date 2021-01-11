PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans have a lot to say after the team fired head coach Doug Pederson Monday. Many fans were disappointed with this decision.

They say other cuts could have been made before letting go of the only Super Bowl-winning coach.

“The guy literally brought you the holy grail and now you’re just discarding him?” said Vince Brindisi of Fairmount.

Even Cowboys fans are shocked by the decision.

After five seasons, including Eagles Nation’s first Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson Monday.

“I don’t think it was a fair year for the sport in general. I think the great teams remain great and I don’t think the Eagles really had a chance to shine the way that we could have,” Fairmount resident Eric King said.

The Birds ended the 2020 season with a record of 4-11-1. Fans we spoke with in Fairmount Monday evening say Pederson wasn’t the problem.

“I think there’s more people to blame. I think Howie Roseman is definitely somebody that I would choose first. Doug is probably the last person on that list,” fan Bob Iocco said.

Former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil weighed in on the termination.

“I feel for Doug. I really feel that he’s done a good job. I felt all year long that the injuries were a major factor in the decline of the offense and Carson Wentz and that they would solve those problems,” Vermeil said.

Fans still remain optimistic for a brighter 2021 season.

“I’m still going to watch the Eagles, still going to support them. But we’ll see what happens in the next couple months here,” Iocco said.

