PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Users on the social media site Parler are waking up to find the alternative social network is completely offline. Amazon, which controls Parler’s web hosting services, pulled the plug at 3 a.m. after finding dozens of posts on the site that encouraged violence.
Parler advertises itself as a free speech social network and is popular with President Donald Trump’s supporters.
Visitors will now only see error messages.
Apple and Google had already removed the APPs from their platforms.
Parler’s CEO said the company is working to find an alternative host.
