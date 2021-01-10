MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Some schools in Montgomery County are preparing to return to hybrid learning this week. Students in the Wissahickon School District will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 11.
School district officials reminded parents and staff members of the health requirements in a letter earlier last week.
“Starting Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in response to a request from the Wissahickon Education Alliance and consistent with CDC, PA Department of Health and Montgomery County Office of Public Health guidelines, as revised, face coverings are still required when indoors, irrespective of physical distance, but face shields alone are no longer allowed unless waived due to a medical condition (with a doctor’s note) or unless there is a programmatic need that is approved on a case-by-case basis by the building principal in consultation with applicable district personnel (nurses, special education supervisors, etc.),” the letter read.
The Perkiomen Valley School District will also resume in-person learning on Monday, but students will have a half day on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Athletic practices in the school district are also expected to begin on Monday.
