PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is one of the cities where protesters took to the streets, demanding the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The protest held by RefuseFacism.org on Saturday.
Demonstrators want both the President and Vice President Mike Pence removed from office.
The group also organized a protest in New York’s Times Square.
Demonstrators confronted the so-called “Naked Cowboy” strumming his guitar — which is covered with Trump-Pence bumper stickers.
Anti-Trump protesters called the storming of the Capitol a failed coup attempt.
And supporters of Trump held a “Stop the Steal” protest outside of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota. Minnesota State Troopers can be seen guarding the building.
Trump backers say they’re standing up to preserve the values and freedom their forefathers fought for.
