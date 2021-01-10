PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region kicked off the weekend with an abundance of sunshine and temperatures that were chilly but typical for the state of January. The biggest drawback to yesterday was the breeze that at times was pretty biting.

The good news for Sunday is that we will once again have an afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that are pretty seasonable, if not slightly above normal, but the breezy conditions from Saturday will really calm down and it should be a lovely Sunday.

Sunday will with temperatures hovering in the 20s for much of the region, but it will quickly rebound in the afternoon back into the lower 40s.

In Philadelphia, the highs will be near 43 degrees, which is just about three degrees above normal.

Tonight, the area will get a lot of what is called radiational cooling, under generally clear skies and very calm winds.

This is what happened when the ground is able to radiate off or lose its heat gained during the day from the sun beating down on it.

Lows will once again be in the 20s for much of the area, or even in the teens in the Poconos.

The upcoming work week is going to be nice and quiet with high pressure in control for basically every day.

A couple of very weak impulses could pass by just to the north of the region, but they will be dry and should bring nothing to the area beside a few high passing clouds from time to time.

It looks like Monday will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with more temperatures in the low 40s.

Through the middle of the week, the sunshine will be bountiful and highs from Tuesday to Thursday will push into the upper 40s, nearing 50 degrees.

The region’s best chance for a spotty and light rain shower or rains/snow mix, but at this time those chances are relatively slim.

Expect temperatures to stay in the 40s to round the work week as well.

