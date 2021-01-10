VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in a road rage incident Saturday night. This happened just before midnight along the 600 block of East Courtland Street.

Police say the 40-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to his left leg.

According to officials, the victim returned fire and his weapon was recovered at the scene.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Comments