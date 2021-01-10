Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in a road rage incident Saturday night. This happened just before midnight along the 600 block of East Courtland Street.
Police say the 40-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to his left leg.
According to officials, the victim returned fire and his weapon was recovered at the scene.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
