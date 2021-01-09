PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. Police said it happened just after 6 p.m. in the 900 block of West Boston Street.
Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen, lower back, right shoulder, and right ankle.
Authorities said he was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
So far, police said there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
