PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, several Philadelphia museums are back open after closing for several weeks due to COVID-19.
Four museums reopened Friday.
They include The Academy of Natural Sciences, the Museum of the American Revolution, as well as Penn Museum and the National Liberty Museum.
Before you plan a visit, check out their websites.
All of the museums have enhanced safety protocols, to keep people safe from the virus.
