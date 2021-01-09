HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The annual Pennsylvania Farm Show is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting Jan. 11 through Jan. 15, there is a full schedule of virtual events.
Each day will kick off as usual with the national anthem and feature 4-H demonstrations, live ducking pond and beehive cams, panel discussions, STEM demonstrations, veteran-farmer stories, DIY plant-based projects, segments on the history of the Farm Show, and more.
Officials say this virtual programming may reach an even bigger audience than the half-million people who typically attend the Harrisburg show.
“It’s an opportunity for us to take the Farm Show in places we have not been before. We’re not bound geography, which I think is one of the important opportunities we have,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell C. Redding said. “This platform, this virtual farm show, allows us to go to them in their home, 24/7, and still keep that critical connection.”
The full schedule of events and how you can participate is available on Pennsylvania Farm Show’s website, which you can access by clicking here.
