PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of I-95 southbound was closed to traffic Saturday morning for a police investigation into a shooting. The investigation started after police say a 35-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Following the shooting, police say the victim drove himself to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Police diverted traffic at the Woodhaven Avenue exit for hours as officers investigated the scene.
Lanes were reopened just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
